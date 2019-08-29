Why there's no place like home for this Leeds retailer

A retailer is proving there is no place like home in Leeds.

Riva Home has chosen Leeds to open its first retail outlet store in the the UK.

Established in the cityin 1973, Riva specialise in the design and manufacture of over 5,000 homeware products including cushions, curtains, bedding and throws as well as a wide range of other home accessories including door stops and table runners. The firm also has a head office and distribution centre based in Leeds, employing a workforce of 60.

Historically Riva have only supplied trade outlets; amassing ten concessions in total, including Boundary Mill as well as independent boutiques, departments stores and both high street and online retailers.

It's new store in the Merrion Cenrre marks the first ever Riva Home outlet in the UK and has created five jobs.

Ed Banfield, retail director of Riva Home said: "As we continued to expand our trade business across the globe and the demand for trend-led homeware products has increased, we recognised an opportunity to open our very first retail outlet store. We’re extremely excited to be launching right in the heart of Leeds at its long established shopping centre."

Helen Green, Associate Director for Town Centre Securities (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We are thrilled that another long established Yorkshire company have chosen the Merrion Centre for their first ever store in the UK. Riva Home have a terrific range of products and homeware at great prices and I’m sure that they will have great appeal."