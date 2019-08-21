Why shoppers at Trinity Leeds are in for a roarsome musical treat

Leeds shoppers are in for a roarsome treat when the music from Jurassic Park is brought to life in the city centre.

The orchestra of Opera North will be popping up by the T-Rex in Trinity Leeds to treat shoppers to excerpts from John Williams’ epic Jurassic Park score on Tuesday, August 27.

Orchestra of Opera North at Millennium Square. PIC: Sarah Zagni

Fresh from their performance of the score in full at a screening in Millennium Square last month, the 50-piece ensemble will appear at 12.30pm, 1.15pm and 2pm as part of this summer’s citywide Leeds Jurassic Trail.

The performance will also mark the Opera North debut of the company’s first Associate Assistant Conductor, Sonia Ben-Santamaria.

Opera North’s previous Trinity Leeds flashmobs have included excerpts from Verdi’s Aida, Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate, Puccini’s Nessun Dorma and Ravel’s Bolero, the film of which has now received over 10 million views on YouTube.