Why shoppers are being urged to swap cans of food for cans of free lager in Leeds

Kind-hearted Leeds folk are being urged to swap a can of food in exchange in for a free can of lager as part of a new charity initiative to stop hunger.

Camden Town Brewery is encouraging the public to donate to their local food banks when the UK’s first can-for-can swap initiative arrives in the city.

People will be able to make the swap for a can of Harvest Hells lager at Victoria Leeds on Thursday, September 26, from noon until 3pm.

All the food collected will be donated to foodbanks run by The Trussell Trust in east and south Leeds.

John Casey, chair of Leeds South and East Foodbank, said: "Thousands of families across Leeds are at risk every day of not having enough food. That’s why we welcome Camden Town Brewery’s imaginative venture. It will give local people another opportunity to help someone, maybe on their doorstep, who’s in food crisis. By raising awareness of the problem it will also help us to continue to challenge the scandal of hunger in 21st century Britain."

Brewery chiefs are also donating 20p from every can of Harvest Hells lager sold within the first month to its nominated charity, The Felix Project, and the important work they do to help tackle food poverty.

Jasper Cuppaidge, founder of Camden Town Brewery, said: “We’re proud that each of our Seasonal Hells, released throughout the year, have been raising money for good. By donating 20p from each Harvest Hells can sale in this first month, and going on tour across the UK, we’re raising awareness of those experiencing food poverty, and your donations will go towards helping to put food on tables, supporting those in need."