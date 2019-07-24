Why Leeds Royal Armouries will be living up to its regal heritage this summer

The Royal Armouries in Leeds will be living up to its regal heritage this summer with a programme of exciting free activities exploring royalty through the ages.

The museum will come alive with live combat demonstrations, dramatic performances and a chance to get hands on with some of the remarkable objects in the Royal Armouries handling collection.

The fun starts on July 27 and runs until September 1.

The Royal Armouries has an extraordinary collection of objects once belonging to monarchs from around the world, including the arms and armour of King Henry VIII, armours commissioned for courtiers of Queen Elizabeth I, the hunting weapons of the Empress of Russia, and much more.

Throughout the summer visitors can pick up a special royal treasure trail and have fun discovering all sorts of regal connections in the museum’s objects.

For our little monarchs there will also be an area for playing dress up and to have a go at craft activities.

From August 3 the museum's outside square will be transformed with a royal maze where visitors can get lost in history.

Visitors can also enjoy the Armouries newly re-furbished restaurant ‘The Master’s’, serving a delicious selection of snacks, hot drinks and meals with fantastic views onto Leeds Dock.

Over the August Bank Holiday the museum will be welcoming King Charles II, A.K.A the ‘Merry Monarch’, as part of its ongoing Monarchs season of events.

King Charles was known for his love of horse racing and the museum will be entertaining His Majesty in its outdoor arena with a weekend of special horse shows, showcasing the ‘sport of kings’, Spanish dressage and a flamboyant Life Guard drill.

The museum is open from 10am until 5pm and the daily summer holiday programme is free to attend.

Paul Barrett, head of marketing and communications, said: “The Royal Armouries has some of the most remarkable objects on display that once belonged to royal dynasties from across the world. We are excited to share our regal connections this summer with a fantastic programme of activities, with lots to do and explore both inside and outside of the museum, including horse shows and our free maze! It will be huge holiday fun for all of the family to enjoy.”

Tickets for the August Bank Holiday horse shows can be purchased through Eventbrite.

For more information about summer activities at the Royal Armouries, visit: https://royalarmouries.org/