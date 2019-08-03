Why Leeds Playhouse is on the hunt for the perfect pooch

Leeds Playhouse is on the hunt for the perfect pooch to star as Toto in the theatre's Christmas family musical The Wizard of Oz.

The Playhouse is looking for up to four dogs to play the role of Toto: a small and cheeky four-legged friend who follows Dorothy on her quest over the rainbow and down the yellow brick road on an unforgettable adventure.

They say the perfect pooch will be well trained, have an adorable nature that can shine on stage and will be comfortable and small enough to be picked up by a young person, or carried around in the famous wicker basket.

The Playhouse welcomes dogs of both genders, who are over a year old and who feel they have the energy and endurance to play this important role over the nine week period.

This is a voluntary role, however successful dog owners will be paid a contribution towards their travel expenses.

Dog owners will need to fill in an expression of interest form found on the Leeds Playhouse’s website.

Successful hopefuls will be invited to auditions on Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21.

The Wizard of Oz will play in Leeds Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre from November 20, 2019, until January 25, 2020.

To book tickets visit: leedsplayhouse.org.uk or contact the box office on (0113) 2137700.