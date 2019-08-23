Why Coronation Street star Beverley Callard will be on stage at Leeds Grand Theatre this weekend

Rocky Horror show newsflash!

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard will be returning to delight audiences at Leeds Grand when she takes to the stage to play The Narrator for four performances on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24.

As the first female Narrator Beverley wowed audiences in Manchester and Liverpool delivering a funny, charismatic performance earlier this year:

READ MORE: Saturday Night Fever returns to Leeds Grand Theatre

One reviewer wrote ‘superb narration from Callard who bats hecklers away like tennis balls with real class and authority’.

Beverley said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be back playing the Narrator in the Rocky Horror Show at The Grand Theatre in my home town of Leeds. I had such an incredible time earlier this year playing the role - I can’t wait to get back on stage!”

More than 100,000 people have seen the show during the tour and there are no signs of this incredible cast slowing down, including Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James and Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!