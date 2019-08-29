Why Butlins, bonny babies and beach huts are on the menu at this Leeds fish and chip restaurant

A Leeds fish and chip restaurant will be serving up a helping of Butlins, bonny babies and beach huts to customers.

Redcoats, an end of the pier musical adventure from the Mikron Theatre Company is being peformed at the Wetherby Whaler in Guiseley on Wednesday, September 11 ,at 6.45pm.

The production has been written by former YEP journalist turned BBC Radio Leeds presenter Nick Ahad.

"I bet lots of people have happy memories of Butlins. I bet none of them have memories of going to the same Butlins (Skegness) 14 years in a row. I do - and not once did I mind," said Nick.

"Loved it, in fact. Some of my happiest memories were created in that seaside haven in the eighties and early nineties. What a delight it's been to revisit those memories while writing Redcoats."

Mikron's artistic director, Marianne McNamara, who commissioned Nick to write Redcoats, said: "This play is great fun, and that's what Redcoats were there to do - encourage fun. It's been a joy to research this play. Billy Butlin was such an ambitious fellow and he made holidays possible for so many. British holidays where you could shelter from the rain, swim, laugh and relax, perfect"

Jonny Kelly, director of Redcoats, added: "I know audiences will love the show, it's full of humour, history and seaside shenanigans!"

For more informaiton on tickets, priced at £18 and include a fish supper, visit: www.wetherbywhaler.co.uk