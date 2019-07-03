Why a Lift the Ban campaign will launch in Leeds this week

A day of action will take place at Leeds Kirkgate Open Market on Thursday (July 4) in support of asylum seekers' rights to work in the UK.

Currently, asylum seekers can't apply for work until they have lived in the UK for longer than 12 months and can only apply for work on the shortage occupation list, leaving many living on just £5.39 a day.

Campaigns project manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, Mary Brandan said: "The current policy on permission to work, which restricts people from working when they lodge an asylum claim unless they have an occupation on the highly restrictive Shortage Occupation List, leaves people living in limbo, often for many years, while they are forced to live on only £5.39 per day, unable to provide for themselves and their families or contribute to the communities they live in.

"This has terrible consequences for the mental health & self-esteem of people who've risked everything to seek sanctuary here, and it prevents these people from acquiring the skills they need to work and thrive in the UK once they have received leave to remain. "

The event, which starts at 2pm, will feature poetry, dance and musical performances by local refugee and asylum seeking groups.

Ms Brandan said: "Our event will be a celebration of the campaign so far, and a chance to raise our voices in creative ways to call on the Government to reform this policy now.

"At the event we will have speakers and a poetry recital by people with lived experience of the ban, as well as performances by the Leeds based Harmony Choir and a contemporary dance group to draw attention to the Shortage Occupation List, which, for example, allows ballerinas and contemporary dancers to work while they seek asylum, but not nurses and teachers."