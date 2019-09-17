Which Leeds chippy gets your vote as best in the city?

Your YEP is on the look-out to find the best Leeds Chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.

Closing date for votes is Friday, October 4. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists? It's time for you to get voting.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in the Yorkshire Evening Post each day this week, stating the voting number and full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

THE FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS

1. Bentley’s Fish & Chips, Swinnow Road, Swinnow

2. Bretts Fish & Chips, 12-14 North Lane, Headingley

3. Captain Thornton’s, 132 Dib Lane, Grange Park

4. Croft Street Fisheries, 2 Croft Street, Pudsey

5. Daisy Fisheries, 166 Stanningley Road, Bramley

6. East Garforth Fish Shop, 40 Aberford Road, East Garforth

7. Elmet Fisheries, The Boyle, Barwick-in-Elmet

8. Farndale’s Fish & Chips, 138 Aberford Road, Woodlesford

9. Frydays, 100 Street Lane, Roundhay

10. Garnet Fisheries, 263 Dewsbury Road, Beeston

11. Gay Lane Fisheries, 55 Gay Lane, Otley

12. GJ’S Fish & Chips, 59a Holmsley Field Lane, Oulton

13. Hartley’s, 165 New Road Side, Horsforth

14. Hartley’s, 66 Lowtown, Pudsey

15. Hillton’s Fish & Chips, 9 Long Meadowgate, Garforth

16. Hillycroft Fisheries, Bruntcliffe lane, Morley

17. Holbeck Fisheries, 3 Top Moor Side, Holbeck

18. Kirkby’s, 24 Stonegate Road, Meanwood

19. Kirkstall Fisheries, 6 Morris Lane, Kirkstall

20. Land & Sea Fisheries, 4 Sussex Gardens, Leeds

21. Midgleys, 109 Leeds Road, Ilkley

22. Midgleys, 288 Upper Town Street, Bramley

23. Midgleys, 204 Butcher Hill, West Park

24. Mother Hubbard’s, 52 Harehills Road, Harehills

25. Nelson Fisheries, 82 Victoria Road, Morley

26. Oakwood Fisheries, 492 Roundhay Road, Oakwood

27. Ollie’s Fisheries, 8 Easy Road, Leeds

28. Robin Hood Fisheries, 500 Leeds Road, Wakefield

29. Rockfords, 859 York Road, Leeds

30. St Michaels Fisheries, 7 St Michaels Lane, Headingley

31. Talk of the Town, 215 Stainbeck Road, Stainbeck

32. The Fishermans Wife, 12-14 George Street, Leeds

33. The Great Yorkshireman, 402a Kirkstall Road, Burley

34. The Mermaid Fish Restaurant, Britannia Road, Morley

35. The Old Village Fish Shop, 11a Hopewell View, Middleton

36. Thorntons Fisheries, 46 Bramley Centre, Bramley

37. Woodnook Fish Bar, 139-141 Bradford Road, Pudsey

38. Woodside Fisheries, 274 Low Lane, Horsforth