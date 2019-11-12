When Leeds residents will have their brown bin emptied before collections go into hibernation

Leeds garden waste collections are going into hibernation for winter.

Leeds City Council is reminding gardeners that their brown bin garden waste will be collected shortly for the last time this year.

To find out when to finish the final garden touches before winter and put out the brown bin ready to be collected, check the dates at leeds.gov.uk/mybindayResidents can also download the Leeds Bins app from Google Store or Apple Store to get bin reminders straight to their phones imactivate.com/leedsbinsGarden work need not stop here, as residents still have the option to deposit garden waste at their local household waste recycling centres for free.

Leeds recycling centres are open daily from 8am-4pm, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Check leeds.gov.uk/recycling to find the closest one to the home. There is also the option to compost the garden waste.

Some of the resulting product is sold as compost for agriculture whilst the rest is used to help restore former landfill sites back to a natural state.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council's executive member for environment and active lifestyles, said: "We encourage everyone to make a note of their last collection dates and have their brown bins ready before the final collection of this year.