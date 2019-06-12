Westlife star visits Elland Road pitch to show son Rocco where he used to play

Westlife star Nicky Byrne was back on the Elland Road pitch reliving his glory days at Leeds United.

He was back in the city for two gigs at Leeds’s First Direct Arena, but took time out to visit the LUFC Club with his son Rocco, age 12.

Nicky Byrne returns to the Elland Road pitch, with son Rocco,age 12, on 11 June 2019, when he visits the city for two gigs at Leeds' First Direct Arena. Pic by Josh Harkin of Daniel Hughes PR.

Nicky said: “It was a bit emotional going back to Leeds United and especially having Rocco with me, to see for himself where I used to play football.

“I’ve got great memories of my time at Leeds.

“I could have had a career in football, but things turned out a little bit differently. It was good to drop in while I’m on tour with the band and get in some much needed practice ahead of Soccer Aid this Sunday.

“Soccer Aid is such a great initiative and I am really proud to be a part of it once more, there are some really big names involved.”

The singer, who had a stint as a professional footballer, spent two years with Leeds United after signing with them as a goalkeeper in 1995.

Rocco has followed in his father’s footsteps and also plays in goal.

He spoke on stage at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Monday night about his love for the club and the city, reminiscing about the tough training he endured which made him ‘fast and fit.’

Nicky is playing in goal at Soccer Aid for the world XI team on Sunday, joining Olympic legend Usain Bolt, Eric Cantona, Piers Morgan and Brazilian footballing legend Roberto Carlos.

Bolts’s World XI will go up against England with both teams made up of A-list stars and footballing legends.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday June 16, kick-off is at 7:30pm. The game will be broadcast live on ITV.