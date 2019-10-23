West Yorkshire school responds after drink and drug-filled music video filmed in classroom

A classroom in Appleton Academy, Bradford, was used as a location in the music video for 'Regular' by 8Nights (Doneightz x 1jav) and Bradford-based rapper Blazer Boccle.

Parents reacted with anger after spotting the video - which has over 30,000 views at time of writing - on Youtube.

In a a letter sent out to parents today, headteacher of the school Helen Jones said the misuse of their facilities is something the school take 'very seriously' and an investigation has been launched.

8Nights (Doneightz x 1jav), Blazer Boccle video

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Jones said the school would investigate whether School Lettings Solutions - an external agency based in Manchester who hire out facilities in the school - "have allowed something so wholly inappropriate" to occur on their premises.

The full letter said: "Dear Parent/Carer,

"It may have come to your attention that a music video has appeared online, which uses some of our school’s facilities.

"The video depicts smoking, drug taking and the misuse of alcohol and parts of it were filmed using one of our classrooms as a backdrop.

"The misuse of our facilities is something that we take very seriously and we have launched an investigation into how SLS, the company that manages our lettings, have allowed something so wholly inappropriate to occur on our premises.

"All our lettings are covered by legal contracts and we will be exploring what action we can take against those responsible for breaching the terms and conditions of the lettings agreement and the reputational damage that this has caused the Academy.

"We are encouraging our students who have commented on the video to remove any links that identify the school and afford further publicity to the group. I would also encourage any parents or community members who have commented to also consider this course of action. Appleton Academy has an improving reputation.

"Our Primary has been strong for a number of years and our Secondary outcomes have improved significantly in recent times. Our students’ good behaviour is often commented upon as a contributory factor to these improvements and we are determined not to let an incident such as this disrupt all the hard work and effort we as a community have invested.

"Can I assure parents that Appleton Academy has zero tolerance towards smoking, drug use and the misuse of alcohol. We ensure our curriculum educates children and students in the dangers and harm caused by substance abuse and we promote healthy lifestyle choices. This music video was made outside of normal school hours by a group with no association to our school or community.

"None of our students appear in the video and none were involved in its creation. We would like to thank those parents who brought this video to our attention and apologise for any distress caused by this incident. Over the last ten years, we have a proud history of allowing our fabulous facilities to be utilised beyond the school day.

"The many activities which take place at these times both within our buildings and our grounds enhance the lives of our students, parents and the wider community. We are determined not to let one group’s inappropriate actions ruin the pleasure and enjoyment of the overwhelming majority of people who treat our facilities with respect. If you wish to discuss this matter further, please do not hesitate to contact the Academy."

Exceed Academies Trust - who run the school - said the school had "no knowledge of this booking whatsoever" as it was taken through School Lettings Solutions.

In a statement to the Yorkshire Evening Post today, a spokesperson said: "I would like to emphasise that the school had no knowledge of this booking whatsoever as it was taken through SLS who manages all lettings of the facilities.

"There are agreements in place around the use of the facilities that should not have allowed this to take place and we are bitterly disappointed that SLS, a national company that has over 250 schools on their books, has allowed these actions to occur on our premises."