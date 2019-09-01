West Yorkshire mum dyed her hair to cheat drug abuse test in a bid to get access to her son

Have your say

A mum embroiled in family court proceedings related to the care of a child dyed her hair in a bid to mask drug taking, a judge has concluded.

Recorder Carly Henley explained how dye was found in strands of the woman's hair by specialists carrying out drug tests.

She said the effect of hair dye on hair strand tests was widely known and easily accessible on the internet.

The woman accepts that she cannot look after her son, who has been taken from home and is in foster care, but wants to keep seeing him.

One concern raised by council social workers with responsibility for the boy's care was the woman's history of drug use.

They wanted to know whether she was continuing to take drugs.

Recorder Henley was asked to make findings about the woman's behaviour.

The judge has outlined her conclusions in a written ruling published online after a recent private family court hearing.

She said neither the child, who is approaching his second birthday, nor the woman, who is in her thirties and from West Yorkshire, could be identified in media reports of the case.

She did not name the council involved.

The woman denied using hair dye and said she had stopped using drugs.

But the judge concluded that she had used hair dye prior to hair strand tests.

The judge concluded that the woman had "concocted a story" about using mascara on her hair and had used cocaine and heroin despite "asserting" that she was "abstinent".

She said the woman continued to be dependent on "illicit substances" and continued to associate with drug users and drug suppliers.

The woman and the boy's father are separated.

Recorder Henley said social workers were looking at options for the boy's long-term future.

She said he might be able to live with his father.