West Yorkshire Fire service ask the public to name a fire engine for a year

Have your say

West Yorkshire Fire service are offering one lucky member of the public the chance to name their fire engine for a year.

Rastrick Fire Station in Brighouse want suggestions for the name before a deadline of July 14th - the station opening day.

The chosen name will be displayed on the front of the vehicle for a year.

Entries cost just £1 each.

Social media users suggested 'Fire McFireface' and 'Squirty McSquirtface' as possible early contenders.

To enter, visit Rastrick Fire Station on or before the open day.