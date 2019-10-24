West Yorkshire baby boy diagnosed with cancer at same time as identical twin brother dies
The parents of two twin boys who were diagnosed with cancer at just three months old have been left inconsolable after one of the babies died.
Nile Liburd, 26, and partner Nicole Duhaney, 20, had their dream come true after she gave birth to twins Elijah and Emre shortly before Christmas 2018.
However, Elijah started to develop a lump on his right cheek three weeks after being born.
Within months, both brothers had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia - an aggressive form of blood cancer.
They have spent the majority of their lives being cared for by medics at Leeds General Infirmary.
Tragically, Elijah passed away on Tuesday at 8.30am after the cancer returned.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the twins' aunt, Bev Wilson-Liburd, said: "There aren’t really any words that can truly express the pain this has caused to us all."
She has now set up a fundraiser to create a memorial for Elijah and to raise money towards funeral costs.
Elijah's parents, who live in Salendine Nook, Huddersfield, are planning a service at St Barnabas' Church in Crosland Moor on Tuesday, October 29 at 2pm.
On the fundraising page, Bev said: "I’m devastated to announce that after his long, courageous battle baby Elijah Liburd has lost his battle against leukaemia.
"As you can imagine his mum and dad are broken as are the rest of the family and close ones.
"But as a family we thought it would be a nice idea to raise some money to enable Elijah’s mum and dad to be able to create a memorial of their choice.
"As well as ensuring that Elijah will have the send off he most definitely deserves.
"Thanks to everyone in advance for their support and kind words.
"The support has been immense the support kind words alone are making such a difference thank you again so much everyone."
More than £1,200 has been raised by the public in less than two days.
Over 70 donors have left messages of support along with donations on the page.