"We're putting Leeds on the map" says boxer Josh Warrington ahead of Kid Galahad fight

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington held a public workout in Millennium Square on Saturday, June 1 ahead of his big match against Kid Galahad this month.

He took to the ring at about 1.15pm to roaring cheers from the crowds.

Josh Warrington before a public workout in Millennium Square. In the ring is fellow Leeds boxer Jack Bateson.

After 15 minutes of showing off his skills, he thanked the crowd and promised to put Leeds on the map.

He said: "I just want to say a massive thank you for the support over the years - it has been absolutely fantastic.

"This could be one of the last times I fight in a Leeds arena before I go stateside.

"This [match] is the one before I go on to create history - not just for myself, not just for my family but for the city of Leeds.

"Leeds will be talked about in Vegas, New York, worldwide. We're putting Leeds on the map.

"This is what the city deserves."

Warrington will be defending his IBF World Featherweight title for the second time at the Leeds First Direct Arena match.

He won the title after beating Lee Selby at Elland Road in 2018 - making him the first male boxer from Leeds to win a world title.

In December, he beat Belfast's Carl Frampton to retain his title.

Now he will fight Sheffield's Kid Galahad on Saturday, June 15.

The father-of-two said he is feeling positive about the fight and is proud to represent Leeds.

He said: "I'm feeling good about the fight. I've trained well and trained hard. There's a lot riding on this one. I talk about going stateside and taking the Leeds name all over the world and I will do that.

"I'm a proud Leeds lad and for Leeds boxing to be talked about in such high regard is a massive honour for me."

Another Leeds sporting star at the Millenium Square event was 24-year-old Jack Bateson.

Jack will be up against Nicaragua's Bayardo Ramos at the First Direct Arena boxing event.

