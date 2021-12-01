Dr Chloe Wallace, Associate Professor in Law, at the University of Leeds joined her colleagues on the picket line this morning as three days of planned strike action got underway.

Staff at the University of Leeds have joined 58 universities across the UK in walking out. The strike comes following claims that staff have been misled over the size of pension cuts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lecturers face a 35 per cent cut to their guaranteed retirement income while general pay has dropped by almost 20 per cent. Picture: James Hardisty.

"I think we have been taken for granted." Dr Wallace told the YEP "I think we've done a great deal, we have worked incredibly hard and done really creative things. We had to turn on a sixpence to move to delivering everything online.

"We've worked incredibly long hours and people have been juggling that with childcare, illness and the fear of the pandemic and I think we have been taken for ranted."

Lecturers face a 35 per cent cut to their guaranteed retirement income while general pay has dropped by almost 20 per cent.

Today's strike is due to run until Friday (December 3) although unions chiefs have warned that further action will come in the new year if demands aren't met.

Research conducted by the National Union of Students shows 73 per cent of students support university staff taking strike action. Picture: James Hardisty.

Employers recently rejected the University and College Union's (UCU) demands to address falling pay and worsening working conditions.

Last month UCU members at 58 institutions backed strike action in two separate ballots, one over pension cuts and one over pay & working conditions while research conducted by the National Union of Students shows 73 per cent of students support university staff taking strike action.

For Dr Wallace she feels that the current dispute can't go on and has called on university employers to step up.

"This cannot go on, we can't keep doing and staff cannot keep working in these conditions" she said "We need a solution, we need you to talk to us. We need to come back round the table, get back to negotiation and try find a way out of this."

Strike action is set to continue tomorrow (Thursday, December 2) with a big protest planned on the steps of the university's Parkinson building at 11.30 am on Friday.