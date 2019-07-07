We found the couple at the centre of the Leeds plane proposal story - but did she say yes?

A woman who was proposed to by a plane spotted flying over Leeds is a nurse from Lancashire, it has been revealed.

Sam Winter proposed to his partner Tamara O'Sullivan on the top of Pendle Hill across the border...and of course, she said yes.

Sam Winter proposed to his partner Tamara with a plane that was spotted flying over Leeds. Picture: Rob Keeble

The plane was seen flying a banner that read, "Tamara will you marry me" over parts of north Leeds on Saturday.

The message was signed off "Sam", with two love hearts, leading hundreds to speculate over the identity of the mystery couple.

The proposal was organised by Sam who also had photographer and friend Rob Keeble on hand to capture the moment on camera.

Tamara is a nurse for the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and the couple live in Burnley.

Tamara said: "He told me his mate who’s a photographer needed some practice for photos so asked us to go up Pendle hill for the photos.

"We were just sat down in the sun then I saw the plane so I stood up to see what it said. When I read it I turned round shocked and confused and Sam was down on one knee!"