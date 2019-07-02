Watch this incredibly cute video of a litter of TEN labradoodle four-week-old pups

Have your say

This cute video shows a litter of TEN labradoodle pups.

The pups, which have not yet all been named, were born just four and a half weeks ago.

The 10 labradoodle pups

Owner Bek Blackburn, from North Lincolnshire, said the pups are incredibly good natured and brilliant with children.

She said: "We identify them by the colour of their collars.

"Labradoodles are brilliant with kids and other dogs so make for perfect pets.

"They are easy to train and incredibly loyal and affectionate.

10 labradoodle pups

"They are hypoallergenic so great if people have allergies.

"They all have very different personalities but are already coming to a whistle."

The puppies will be ready to be rehomed towards the end of July.

10 labradoodle pups

10 labradoodle pups