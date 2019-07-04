Watch the moment thousands of bees were spotted on Leeds park bench today

This video shows the moment a bemused bowls player spotted thousands of bees on a park bench.

LongJohn Von Hulkenberg was practising on Crossflatts bowling green this afternoon at 3.45pm when the huge swarm appeared.

Swarm of Bees - LongJohn Von Hulkenberg

It is thought a new Queen bee may have been the cause of the swarm, with many social media users speculating that the bees would 'soon be moving on'.

Mr Von Hulkenberg said: "We were at Crossflatts bowling green this afternoon practicing, at 15:45 this huge swarm appeared and then settled on one of our benches."

