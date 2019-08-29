Watch the moment military helicopter took off from Leeds park

This is the incredible moment a military helicopter took off from a field in Headingley
The helicopter - believed to be a Chinook - landed at around 3pm today (August 29)
The Chinook is an extremely capable and highly versatile support helicopter that can be operated from land or sea bases into a range of diverse environments.
The CH-47 is among the heaviest lifting Western helicopters.
It is believed to have been on military training.
Steffeh Stead captured the video as the copter took off today.