Watch the moment military helicopter took off from Leeds park

This is the incredible moment a military helicopter took off from a field in Headingley

The helicopter - believed to be a Chinook - landed at around 3pm today (August 29)

The helicopter taking off.

The Chinook is an extremely capable and highly versatile support helicopter that can be operated from land or sea bases into a range of diverse environments.

The CH-47 is among the heaviest lifting Western helicopters.

It is believed to have been on military training.

Steffeh Stead captured the video as the copter took off today.