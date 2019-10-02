Watch the moment Leeds over 50s strip off their beige clothes in brilliant White Rose flash mob

Dozens of over 50s from Leeds took part in a flash mob at the White Rose Shopping Centre yesterday to celebrate the International Day of Older People.

The dance performance aimed to raise the profile of dance for older adults and smash the negative stereotypes surrounded with getting older.

Yorkshire Dance worked with a group of over 50s who participated in local sessions within their communities leading up to the big event at White Rose.

Dancers dressed in beige for the first performance, which aimed to draw attention to themes such as invisibility, loss of social contact and lack of connection that older people may face.

The over 50s, supported by younger dancers from Yorkshire Dance, then stripped off their beige clothes for the second dance to reveal bright colours underneath.

The second dance was a celebration of colour, music and movement as surprised shoppers looked on in delight.

The dance performance aimed to raise the profile of dance for older adults

-> Sleep-out in Leeds raises £26k for homelessness charity Simon on the Streets