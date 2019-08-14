Watch the embarrassing moment Leeds United vs Salford City pitch invader fails to score twice before falling over

This is the hilarious moment a pitch invader at the Leeds United match last night got onto the pitch - before missing the ball and falling over.

Pitch invader cc Ant Ratcliffe

The bumbling supporter ran past Kiko Casilla before attempting to score a goal.

However, he didn't connect with the ball and instead took a fall to the ground.

Moments later, the man attempts a diving header but doesn't connect again - with a steward kicking the ball from under his nose.

He then quickly ran off the pitch away from a steward.

Ant Ratcliffe, a season ticket holder at Manchester United, captured the video.

He said: "I have been a season ticket holder at Manchester United for many years and never seen anything like that at Old Trafford.

"It is the funniest thing I have ever seen at a football match.

"At first I just wanted the stewards to throw him off but if they had then he may not have fallen over and made himself look so stupid."