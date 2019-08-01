Watch the adorable moment Archie the Rottweiler greets his best friends the local binmen

This is the adorable moment Archie the Rottweiler greets his best friends - the local BINMEN.

Archie eagerly waits for the binmen every Wednesday to play ball with him.

Archie cc Samantha Last

His owner Sam got Archie when she had a knee amputation in 2017 to help her rehibilatation.

As they used to train on the front lawn, Archie loved waiting for the men to play ball with him and their relationship 'blossomed'.

She said she appreciates the efforts of the workers to play with Archie - who can't get enough of the interaction.

Samantha Last said: "We got Archie when I was two months post below knee amputation Feb 2017 so I could rehabilitate with him.

"I got my first prosthetic when Archie was roughly 12 weeks old so I'd gain confidence walking in my prosthetic by walking him and training him.

"The council bin men would come every Wednesday to empty our bins and me and Archie would be on the green outside the front of my house training and playing.

"They saw how well behaved and approachable he was and their relationship blossomed.

"He loves them and cries for them if we aren't able to go out in the garden."