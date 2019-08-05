Watch screaming teenage fans flock to see New Hope Club boyband perform at Trinity Leeds

Have your say

British boyband New Hope Club performed at Trinity Leeds today to a group of very excited teenage fans.

The pop trio, who rose to fame after supporting The Vamps on tour, performed two acoustic sets at 2pm and 3pm at the Everyman Cinema.

A lucky 500 fans got to enjoy the performances, followed by a meet and greet outside the cinema.

The excited fans, mostly teenage girls, were pictured queuing up in the Trinity centre to meet the band.

New Hope Club tweeted yesterday: "Super excited for LEEDS tomorrow!

"Can’t wait to see everyone, however if you didn’t manage to get tickets then don’t worry as we are back later on in the year!

"Come down to the #LoveAgain tour."

The band will return to Leeds to perform at Stylus, at Leeds University Union, on Thursday, September 26.

