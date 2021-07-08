Cait Burnett captured the moment shortly before 11pm last night after England secured a 2-1 extra time victory over Denmark.

Hundreds of residents joined in with the celebrations long into the night.

Elsewhere in the city, crowds gathered in Briggate in the city centre, in Headingley and across Leeds after England scored a winner through Harry Kane's extra-time penalty at Wembley..

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cait Burnett captured the moment shortly before 11pm last night after England secured a 2-1 extra time victory over Denmark.

There were jubilant scenes on Briggate as fans poured out of pubs and bars following the historic win.

Fans roared 'It's coming home' and 'Southgate you're the one', with jubilant supporters hugging one another in the streets.

England fans are now 90 minutes away from seeing their national team win a major tournament for the first time in half a century

It was a night of mixed emotions for home fans, after Denmark took an unlikely lead only to concede an own goal equaliser 10 minutes later.

England fans outnumbered their Danish counterparts by six-to-one inside Wembley due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

So it was little surprise the majority of the 60,000 supporters roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling extra-time period.

In pubs and fan zones, supporters lobbed several of the estimated 10 million pints bought on Wednesday into the air in celebration, while others removed their shirts, embraced strangers, or simply wept.

Many also sang, and it was no surprise the anthemic Three Lions and its familiar “It’s coming home” refrain reverberated around Wembley at the final whistle.