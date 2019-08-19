Watch incredible moment RAF Typhoon makes low pass over Leeds Bradford Airport

This is them moment an RAF Typhoon made a practice approach over the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA).
The fighter jet was caught on camera by photographer Andrew Easby's live webcam stream at 12.15pm on Monday.
-> Video captures moment a deer trespasses onto Leeds Bradford Airport runway
Capable of speeds of more than 1,550mph, the Typhoon has a wingspan of 36ft 4.5ins and can fly as high as 55,000ft.
As well as commercial passenger planes, a large number of private jets and military aircraft also land at LBA, some of which use the Multiflight engineering and maintenance base.
Yeadon-based photographer Mr Easby has set up the stream on Youtube, and it is available from 7am until 10pm every day.
You can watch his channel here.