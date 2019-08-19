Watch incredible moment RAF Typhoon makes low pass over Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

This is them moment an RAF Typhoon made a practice approach over the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA).

The fighter jet was caught on camera by photographer Andrew Easby's live webcam stream at 12.15pm on Monday.

The RAF Typhoon over Leeds Bradford Airport (Photo and video: Andrew Easby).

Capable of speeds of more than 1,550mph, the Typhoon has a wingspan of 36ft 4.5ins and can fly as high as 55,000ft.

As well as commercial passenger planes, a large number of private jets and military aircraft also land at LBA, some of which use the Multiflight engineering and maintenance base.

Yeadon-based photographer Mr Easby has set up the stream on Youtube, and it is available from 7am until 10pm every day.

