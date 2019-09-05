Watch as Boris Johnson motorcade holds up traffic as PM leaves Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

Prime Minister Boris Johnson touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) on Thursday afternoon for his visit to West Yorkshire.

He landed at LBA in a British Aerospace 146 plane just before 3.30pm.

The Prime Minister's motorcade leaving Leeds Bradford Airport (Photo and video: Andrew Easby).

A short time later the Prime Ministerial motorcade left the private Multiflight base at LBA.

Yeadon-based photographer Andrew Easby captured both moments.

He then headed towards West Yorkshire Police's headquarters at Carr Gate to put one of his key pledges into action by launching a recruitment drive for 20,000 new police officers.

Asked by a journalist if he would ever seek an extension to Brexit from Brussels, he said that he would 'rather be dead in a ditch'.

The media gave Mr Johnson a tough time over the resignation of his brother, government minister Jo Johnson.

Jo Johnson said in a tweet: "In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unreasolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and Minister."