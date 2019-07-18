Warning - This Leeds musical contains serious rock ‘n’ roll debauchery!

Leeds audiences are encouraged to get their ‘rock’ on as the award-winning musical Rock of Ages makes its first ever visit to the city's Grand Theatre

The show takes to the New Briggate stage from Monday, July 29, to Saturday, August 3.

Rock of Ages is an LA love story lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including The Final Countdown, I Want To Know What Love Is and We Built This City.

Starring in the lead role of Stacee Jaxx is boyband Blue member Antony Costa (July 29 to Aug 1) and Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton (Aug 2 and Aug 3). Kevin Kennedy (Coronation Street, Fat Friends The Musical), Zoe Birkett (Pop Idol) and Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical) also star in the ultimate 80s rock ‘n’ roll musical.

Antony Costa and Blue have had three number one albums, previous theatre credits include the role of Mickey Johnstone in the West End production of Blood Brothers and the UK tour of Save The Last Dance For Me. Most recently he played the role of Roger Meadows in the UK tour of A Judgement in Stone.

Kevin Clifton is an international Ballroom and Latin dancer having won numerous titles across the world, including the Britain Latin Championships four times.

He is best known as a Pro Dancer on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, and having reached the final in four consecutive series, was finally crowned Strictly champion in 2018 with television presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley.

Kevin made his musical theatre debut in Dirty Dancing the Musical at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End before going on to become a principle dancer for the Burn The Floor Dance Company, performing in the show’s record breaking Broadway run, in London’s West End and across the world.

He also toured nationwide with Karen Clifton in 2017 and 2018 in their theatre show Kevin and Karen Dance.

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the box office on 0844 848 2700