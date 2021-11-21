Rachel Lodge and her fellow members of the Wakefield Triathlon Club have teamed up take part in an epic hill climb challenge.

Cyclists will be battling with Holme Moss hill and will ride up either in a large group or individually and their times will be taken at the top. There will be a pop up cake stall at the top of the hill to provide sweet treats after their efforts in an event organised by fellow WTC member Mel Wass.

“It was Mel’s idea to hold the cake stall and donate the proceeds to a charity of my choice. Mel’s own partner Simon died from cancer a couple of years ago and was supported by a hospice in Wakefield who she has fundraised for over the years." Rachel explained "This year she asked me to choose the charity we raise money for and Sue Ryder Wheatfields was the obvious choice. We have set a target of raising £1,000 to remember them both.

“My son Adam was a keen cyclist and he loved the challenge of a hill." Rachel said "It was actually cycling that alerted him that something was wrong as he found he was getting very out of breath while riding. He sought medical advice and eventually went to A&E where he was admitted for tests and a tumour was discovered in his heart."

Adam underwent open heart surgery in September 2020 which successfully removed the tumour but sadly the cancer had spread and despite courses of treatment passed away in December last year.

Adam lived in Burley Park in Leeds with his wife Hannah and their cat. His mum describes him as a keen musician with a wicked sense of humour, taking everything that was thrown at him in his stride.

“Although Adam didn’t spend any time in the hospice, Wheatfields Palliative community nurses and the ambulance team were on hand to help us whenever we needed." she explained "The ambulance team were always caring and were truly magnificent when they volunteered to provide transport for Adam and Hannah’s wedding day in December last year. They decorated the ambulance with banners and balloons which was wonderful to see and made the bitter sweet occasion possible."

“Sue Ryder Wheatfields were instrumental in helping Adam stay at home with his beloved Hannah for as long as possible."

Rachel further explained: "He was taken into hospital just before Christmas last year and Wheatfields pulled out all the stops to get him home. They provided all the equipment he needed and carers and nurses, allowing him to spend his last Christmas at home surrounded by his family before he passed away on the 29th December.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of Sue Ryder and we are determined to raise as much as we can in his memory.”

The cycle will take place next Sunday (November 28) and you can support the team in their efforts here.