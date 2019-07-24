Volunteers needed for new project at Skelton Grange Environment Centre in Leeds.

Volunteers are needed to help complete a new entrance and event space at Skelton Grange Environment Centre in south Leeds.

The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) is running a range of volunteer training days during July, August and September for volunteers to get involved and learn new skills such as walling, traditional cob oven techniques, green wood fencing, timber construction and the creation of a green roof.

The building work, which is now in its final phase, has been carried out by S&D landscapes and The South Pennine Walling Company to create a new social space protected by dry stone walls for visitors and school children to enjoy.

The project, which is being funded by a £63,619.43 grant from FCC Communities Foundation and a £9,869 grant from YORhub, will provide an outdoor learning area and a stone ramp on a more gradual gradient to help wheelchair users once it opens in September 2019.

Toby Roberts, green spaces and health team leader at TCV Skelton Grange said: “It’s great to see the new space getting close to completion – access is already hugely improved and then we will be using it as a learning space very soon. We are extremely grateful for the funding FCC and YORhub have given us and we’re looking forward to opening for the public on our Big Green Weekend Open Day on September 21.”

Skelton Grange Environment Centre makes a difference for school children and volunteers in a reclaimed woodland and wildlife area.

To find out more about how to get involved, call 0113 243 0815, email skelton@tcv.org.uk or visit www.tcv.org.uk/skeltongrange.