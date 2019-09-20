Visitors unable to buzz in to Leeds Manor Mills apartments block because intercom has 'run out of credit'

The intercom system at the Manor Mills apartment block near Bridgewater Place in Leeds has run out of credit.

Visitors who dial a flat number to get in to the Manor Road entrance are greeted with a recorded message telling them the machine has run out of credit and offering instructions on how to top up.

Manor Mills

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: "It's been like this for about a month and it's not the end of the world but it's a pretty poor show.

"Pay-as-you-go doors - is it running on a Nokia 3210?"

LIV, the company that manages the building and several others in Leeds, has been approached for comment.