Video: Aitch hides tickets across the North including Doncaster - if you find one you get to attend exclusive train gig

Aitch is up to something massive – and it includes Doncaster.

The Manchester rapper has just dropped a series of clues across his socials, sending fans into a frenzy as they scramble to find tickets across the north to access a rave on a train with Aitch.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows the Moston-born rap king, Aitch, unveiling Southern Comfort train tickets, while hinting at a next-level collaboration with Southern Comfort.

Fans are now racing through city centres across the North to get their hands on these tickets, which promise a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Aitch at a secret party on a train.

With no official word yet on what it all means, the hunt is well and truly on.

The video showed snapshots of corner shops across Manchester, Leeds, Doncaster, Liverpool, and Hull, and anticipation is at an all-time high as fans across the North are hitting the streets to find coveted tickets.

One thing’s for sure - Aitch doesn’t do things by halves. Something seriously big is coming, and if Southern Comfort is involved, you already know it’s going to be all about good vibes, great music, and bringing people together for a proper party. This is going to be massive.