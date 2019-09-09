Veterans join forces with Morrisons in Leeds to sell fundraising coasters

Injured ex-servicemen at Royal British Legion Industries have joined forces with Morrisons to make and sell drinks coasters in Leeds.

The coasters went on sale at Morrisons in Rothwell, Kirkstall, the Merrion Centre, Starbeck in Harrogate, Wakefield Dewsbury Road, Pontefract and Knottingley yesterday with all profits going to support wounded, injured and sick ex-servicemen and women.

Veterans have been producing the coasters at RBLI’s social enterprise Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company (BBMC). BBMC is a not-for-profit enterprise which employs more than 100 people – 70 per cent of whom are veterans, have a disability, or both.

The coasters come in packs of four for £4 and feature the emblem of the factory - where veterans produce road and rail signs, wooden products such as pallets, and provide printing and mailing services.

The coaster project comes after the supermarket’s charitable arm, the Morrisons Foundation, supported RBLI with its national employment ‘Lifeworks’ course for veterans, and donated almost £300,000 towards specially-adapted apartments for injured veterans.

Steve Sherry, chief executive of RBLI, said: “Employment is truly vital for veterans who have had a difficult transition to civilian life – whether that’s due to severe physical injury or mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder. “This is far more than just a coaster. It is providing worthwhile employment for some of Britain’s bravest veterans who face significant daily challenges as a result of making the upmost sacrifice for the country. We are proud to have taken our exciting first step into the supermarket space with Morrisons.”