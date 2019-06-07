Veggie fish and chip shop to sell tasty battered fake fish

A NEW vegetarian fish and chip shop is set to open in a Leeds suburb offering a tasty version of fake fish.

JJ’s Vish and Chips will sell a vegan version of fish and chips, with the battered ‘fake fish’ made out of banana blossom, which is the new star of the vegan world.

Vegan fish and chips made from banana blossom, soon on sale at JJ's Vish and Chips, Kirkstall road, Leeds.

Most eateries now offer a vegan option, but an exclusively vegetarian fish and chip shop is a first for the city.

The takeaway is set to open next week at 402, Kirkstall Road, in Kirkstall, opposite Asda, where the Great Yorkshire Man Fish and Chip shop used to be.

Owner Jessica Jones says there is a huge appetite for vegan and veggie food across the city.

She said: “I am a vegetarian and have worked in the hospitality trade for many years. There is certainly a demand for vegan and veggie food right now.

Jessica Jones outside JJ's Vish and Chips, Kirkstall Road.

“Younger people and students are far more switched on to health matters and the environment and care about what they eat for a whole host of reasons.”

She said the fake fish will be made out of banana blossom, which is the blossom of a banana plant and grows at the end of a banana cluster.

It is traditionally used in south-east Asian and Indian cooking, and can be eaten raw. Its chunky, flaky texture makes it an ideal fish substitute after it is flavoured to taste fishy.

Ms Jones added: “Most of the food we will be selling is vegan, apart from the battered halloumi cheese and we will also offer cheesy chips.”

They will also sell vegan battered sausage, vegan calamari vegan spam fritter at the takeaway.

Ms Jones, who has managed other eateries in Leeds, including a Nandos and also worked for Jones Bar Group, said they were working hard to get the premises ready to open next week, mid-June.