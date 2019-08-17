Vegans stage march through Leeds city centre calling for 'end to animal slaughter'

Dozens of vegans staged a loud march through Leeds city centre on Saturday, before holding a minute's silence for animals slaughtered for meat.

The protest from Albion Place involved people hoisting placards claiming 'meat is murder', while campaigners shouted in support of animal rights.

It follows uproar after children at Farsley Farfield Primary School were shown pigs being slaughtered to see where our meat comes from.

Marie Youngs, organiser of the protest, said: "We are marching for total animal liberation.

"There will be no justice in this world until every animal is free and all cages are empty. Until all of us are free none of us are free.

"We're asking and urging the public to go vegan. Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate change.

"Thousands of people signed a petition to oppose the slaughter of pigs at Farsley Farfield Farm. They decided to go ahead with the slaughter anyway because children needed to learn about the food chain. But there's a reason children don't visit slaughterhouses, because we know what we are doing to animals is wrong.

"Eating animals is unnecessary in 2019 - we can live perfectly well on a whole food plant-based diet."

The march continued along the Headrow and down Park Row, Boar Lane and Briggate drawing attention from the public who were divided by their presence.

Although some echoed support for their cause, many members of the public were cynical with some heard shouting retorts.

The march ended at Albion Place, where protesters held a minute's silence in memory of the pigs killed at Farsley.

Marie added: "This march is in their legacy to say that they will live on in our hearts and in our activism.

"They will never be forgotten and this story will be shared with the world."