Vamos! Leeds Festival returns to Millennium Square - Everything you need to know

It is one of the UK’s biggest and longest running community arts festivals covering Spanish and Portuguese speaking cultures.

And the city will be welcoming back Vamos! Leeds Festival on Sunday (July 21) at Millennium Square for the fifth successive year.

Curated by DJ Lubi the festival features a diverse programme of colourful live music acts, dance workshops and performances, family friendly activity and sumptuous Latin American street food and drinks.

Doors for the event will open from 12pm with the stage performances taking place between 1pm - 8pm. This is an all ages festival although under 13s must be accompanied by an adult.

The line-up on the day includes:

Son Yambu - with Cuban Son and Salsa vibes via London.

ORTIGA - as one half of Spanish hit act Esteban and Manuel, this new solo project combining pop, cumbia, salsa and electronic Merengue is made for the dancefloor.

Mestisa - acoustic quartet with Andean and traditional Latin American compositionsDance Emporium Samba Team with Samba meets Baile Funk

Sueli Gil Band - with sun-kissed Brazilian Bossa Nova / MPB

Ella Mesma Dance - with a brand new youth dance project ’The Masks We Wear’

Leeds Samba - Unidos do Ritmo - with authentic Brazilian Samba and carnival drumming

Dance Emporium Salsa - a group performance from new Salseros.

Brazilian visual artist Flavio Morais has worked with young people to create a semi-permanent artwork for Merrion Gardens and at ¡VAMOS! Leeds Flavio will host creative art sessions on the day. This commission has been supported by Arts Council England, Wades Charity and Leeds City Council.

Lubomir Jovanovic, aka DJ Lubi, said: "It's; a pleasure to once again curate, program and host this fantastic all-day community Latin music/dance/art festival, now in its fifth year, that brings the sounds and rhythms of Cuba, Colombia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Brazil to the people of Leeds.

"Definitely one of the highlights of my calendar, both work-wise and personally, and come rain or shine, it's always such an enjoyable day for all involved.”

The event is part of Leeds City Council's annual ‘Summer Series’

Councillor Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s lead member for culture, said: “It’s always great to see Millennium Square brought to life by such a vibrant and exciting programme of

events over the summer months.

“I look forward to seeing the space transformed by this celebration of Latin culture and to see visitors getting the chance to once again experience music and the arts at the heart of

the city centre.”

* Tickets are priced at £3.50 and available to purchase in advance online www.millsqleeds.com by telephone (0113 376 03180) or in person from the city centre box office at Leeds Town Hall. They are also available on the door from the box office in the Carriageworks Theatre and priced at £5.

The full VAMOS! Leeds Festival programme visit: vamosfestival.com/leeds