URGENT: Police 'seriously concerned' for safety of missing 14-year-old West Yorkshire girl

The police have made a desperate appeal for a 14-year-old girl from the Norwood area of Shipley, Bradford.

Alyssa Drury is described as 5ft 4 with shoulder length hair worn in a bun.

West Yorkshire Police said there are "serious concerns" for her safety.

"Hazel green eyes. Likely to be wearing an off shoulder blue shirt with red and dark blue stripes, blue jeans and pink gazelle trainers.

"Hazel green eyes. Likely to be wearing an off shoulder blue shirt with red and dark blue stripes, blue jeans and pink gazelle trainers.

"There are serious concerns for the safety and welfare of Alyssa. Any information please ring 101 quoting log 988 16th June."