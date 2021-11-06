Urgent appeal to trace missing 16-year-old from Leeds who went missing on bonfire night

Charley Doyle was reported missing at 1.34am this morning after last being seen in Moor Allerton at 11.40pm last night, police said.

There are concerns for her welfare.

She is described as wearing a black t-shirt, grey skinny jeans, a big white fluffy coat, and white Adidas trainers with a beige rucksack.

PIC: WYP

She has hair extensions and her hair is longer than shown in the picture, police confirmed.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log 159 of November 6 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat