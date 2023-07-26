A number of Canadian students at the University of Leeds set to graduate in the coming weeks after completing their studies say they have been told that they will not receive formal degree certificates during their ceremonies.

The issues come during the ongoing marking boycott, reportedly impacting thousands of students, which was launched by the University and College Union (UCU) on April 20.

The boycott - which the UCU says their employers was informed of a year ago if they failed to bring forward an agreeable offer on pay and conditions - is expected to remain in place as part of a dispute over pay between the union and British universities.

University of Leeds said it has been working hard to ensure that those affected by the boycotts receive their missing marks as soon as possible.

Canadian law student Kat Lytle, 24, told the YEP that she now fears the boycotts may force her to leave the UK because she is unable to apply for a new visa without a formal qualification, despite paying in excess of an eye-watering £20,000-a-year in tuition fees.

She said: “This whole situation is extremely distressing and disheartening.

“I pay over £20,000 in tuition each year, I completed all required modules to be given my degree, but I have no information on when I will be provided [with] my qualification.”

Without a formal, physical degree certificate, Ms Lytle said she fears she will be put at a disadvantage compared to others when applying for jobs.

Kat Lytle fears she will be at a disadvantage when looking for jobs in her profession. Picture provided

She said that her delayed degree means she was not technically qualified for the roles she had already applied for.

James Moskowski, the course representative for Canadians studying law at the university who acts as a liaison between teachers and students, said grading for one particular module was holding back degree presentations.

The 23-year-old said: “With our situation, we are waiting for our marks in the Equity and Trusts module.

“And the teachers in that module have participated in industrial action, which means that our exams are not being marked at the moment and we are unable to get our final transcript.

“That means we can’t renew our immigration status if you’re still in the UK. And if you’re not in the UK and have a job or a Masters lined up in Canada or somewhere else in the world, part of the condition of that offer is to actually have a final transcript from Leeds to that institution.

“And that’s not happening right now, we are stifled in our ability to do that.”

In order to practise law in Canada, Mr Moskowski said that international students are required to submit their transcripts to the National Committee of Accreditation (NCA), the Canadian institution which runs the conversion process for internationally-trained law students.

He said: “The whole process can’t get started without this transcript.

“It’s peak processing time now for all universities, and we want to get all this documentation in as soon as possible as we were advised months ago.

“We’re bearing the brunt of a dispute that we have nothing to do with, and we are hoping that it gets resolved soon. That’s all we can do.”

And international students impacted by the marking boycott - who are continuing their studies in the UK - now say they are facing issues with their visas as a result.

Victoria Chotowetz, another law student from the University of Leeds, has been accepted onto a one-year masters programme studying Art Law at the University of York.

She said: “I need an official acceptance from the University of York to get a new visa - without final grades I cannot get that acceptance which means I cannot submit for a new visa.

Victoria Chotowetz has been accepted onto a one-year masters programme studying Art Law at the University of York. Picture provided

“The visa process can take a long time and without it my ability to stay in the UK, rent property, and more is disrupted.”

The 25-year-old added: “I am unable to provide my [York] university with final grades so they can officially enrol me onto my masters which is to start in September.

“Not only is this immensely stressful but it also could cost me financially if anything goes wrong - I need to start paying fees for a flat in York very soon without any official confirmation of enrolment.”

A University of Leeds spokesperson said: “While the majority of our students are receiving their degree awards and classifications as planned this summer, we deeply regret that not all will receive their complete marks prior to graduation.

“The national marking and assessment boycott has caused disruption for some of our students, and the University is working hard to ensure that those affected receive their missing marks as soon as possible. The Government has announced that international students who are affected by the national industrial action can apply to extend their visas while they await their results.

“Support for graduates seeking employment and further study with an incomplete classification is available and has been communicated to students. We have and will continue to provide regular updates to those affected.”