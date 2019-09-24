UK’s biggest student shopping night returns to Trinity Leeds with all-day event

Trinity Leeds will host the UK’s biggest ever student shopping event in October - with 86 brands offering up to 50 per cent off.

Tens of thousands of freshers, undergraduates, post-graduates, school and college students will head to Trinity Leeds for the annual ‘Student Social’ event on Tuesday, October 1.

The all-day party runs from 12pm to 8pm and will include discounts, DJs, freebies, giveaways and more - with big name brands including H&M, Kripsy Kreme, Nando’s, Victoria's Secret, and Urban Outfitters getting involved.

Students can pre-register for the event now at: trinityleeds.com/student-social-2019

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Our annual Student Night has been incredibly popular – with 30,000 visitors coming through the doors in the space of just one night.

“We want to keep pushing the boundaries and have extended the hours to give students enough time to enjoy all the amazing food and fashion offers available.

“It’s free to register and attend the event, so sign up now to make sure you don’t miss out.”

Some of the offers include 50 per cent off food at MEATliquor and Giraffe, 20 per cent off at Nando’s, H&M, Urban Outfitters, New Look, River Island and Victoria’s Secret, 70 per cent off at DKNY, and ten per cent off at Boots, Leeds United store, Lego and NYX.