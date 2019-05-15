Two Louis CK stand-up gigs in Leeds cancelled and tickets will be refunded

Two stand-up gigs by disgraced comedian Louis CK in Leeds have been cancelled and all ticket sales will be refunded.

The American comic was due to play a gig at The Wardrobe on May 23, following a gig at The Hi Fi Club on May 22.

Tickets for both shows have now been pulled from sale and anyone who bought tickets for either Leeds date, priced £32.40 each plus £2.50 booking fee, will be entitled to a full refund.

Louis CK's career hit the rocks after several instances of sexual misconduct surfaced in 2017. The stand-up admitted to performing a sex act on himself in front of female comedians.

Louis said in a statement following the scandal in 2017: "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.

"I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.

"I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

The Wardrobe posted on Facebook about the show in a post which has since been deleted.

The post said: "Just announced! Louis CK performs live at the Wardrobe Leeds on Thursday 23rd May! The Six-time Emmy Award winner has released over eight stand up specials including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious Word...

"Louis is the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award winning shows Louie and the Horace and Pete. In 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour."

A spokesman for the venue said: "Louis CK was booked at The Wardrobe venue by an external promoter.

"The Wardrobe’s announcement post and listings were removed from social media to allow time to feedback the initial reaction to the promoter of the show. Following the review of feedback from multiple sources, the promoter has decided to cancel.

All tickets can be refunded from point of purchase."