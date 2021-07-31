Danny Bowley, 38, and Sam Melia, 31, spent the whole of Sunday July 25 cleaning and freshening up flowers and paths around the war memorial at the bottom of town street.

The pair had never met before but answered rallying calls by residents who had spotted litter at the memorial.

Their efforts have been praised across social media locally - with hundreds of replies from residents after a viral post on Facebook by Sam.

Sam, who works alongside his wife at Grandma Towler’s Tea & Coffee, said he "loves" his community and wanted to "give back" where he could.

He added: "I believe it is everyone’s responsibility to look after their nation, we can’t rely on Leeds City Council to take care of us anymore, we have to look out for each other.”

Danny is a part time gardener.

Danny Bowley

He told the YEP their efforts weren't about getting "any recognition" and they had responded to a resident who had raised the issue.

Danny said: "Someone in the local community raised that it needed cleaning up and I was more than happy to give up some time as the fallen men and women have sacrificed so much for us.

"Since we moved to Farsley just over two years ago so many of the local community has made us feel really welcome, the sense of community spirit is amazing as demonstrated by the staff at Sutcliffe's of Farsley who brought us drinks over as we worked on the war memorial.

"Me and Sam had not met before Sunday so it was really nice to chat as we worked."

Sam Melia

Danny said his grandfather served as a Paratrooper during WW2.

He added: "Sadly like many others his brother Adam lost his life during the conflict so when I saw it needed a tidy up I was more than happy to help out.

"Services are pushed at the moment and I just want the war memorial to look in a state our heroes deserve.

"We will keep returning monthly to check it's maintained and kept in a respectful manner."

Danny and Sam spent hours cleaning the war memorial

The pair are due to return to check on the state of the war memorial on Sunday August 15.

They have asked for anyone with free time to join them in the clean up operation.