Twelve photos you'll only understand if you watched Leeds United V Swansea City at Elland Road
Fans were in good spirits before Swansea hit a late winner to inflict the first defeat for Leeds United this season.
Can you spot yourself in these crowd shots taking during the game?
1. Family fans
Watching Leeds was a family affair for these fans.
jpimediaresell
2. Kitted out
These young fans show off their different Leeds kits.
jpimediaresell
3. Nail-biter?
These fans watch the action anxiously.
jpimediaresell
4. Photo action
Our photographer snaps this shot of a fan taking his own pictures while young fans pose for the camera.
jpimediaresell
View more