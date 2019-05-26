TV's Christine Talbot does the honours as Leeds hospice launches grand car raffle

Television news presenter Christine Talbot made some headlines of her own when she helped launch a Leeds hospice's annual grand car raffle.

The host of ITV's Calendar programme dropped into Martin House children's hospice, near Wetherby, to run the rule over the brand new Citroen C1 that is up for grabs in the £1-a-ticket competition.

Christine said: “Martin House is such a special place, and brings so much joy and comfort to families, it’s a pleasure to launch its 2019 car raffle.”

The prize, which comes with a three-year warranty and servicing, has been made available thanks to backing from confectionery giant Haribo and Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds.

More than £275,000 has been raised to support the vital work of the hospice since the raffle was first held in 2011.

Lucy Pickford, head of fundraising at Martin House, said: “We can’t thank Haribo and Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds enough.

"They have sponsored the car raffle from the very start, which has made a huge difference to us and the families we support.”

Julie Beaman, from the corporate communications team at Haribo, said: “Year after year we see the wonderful work that is delivered by Martin House and are pleased to be able to do our bit to help raise money and make a difference.

“Martin House is a fantastic charity and we invite everyone to get involved in the raffle, who knows you could be the one driving away with a brand new car!”

Peter Dean, from Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds, said: “We’re proud to continue our support for Martin House, to help their incredible staff keep caring for children and young people.”

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from Martin House’s chain of charity shops or online at the www.martinhouse.org.uk/grandcarraffle2019 web page.

The deadline to enter is Monday, July 22, with the winner being drawn later that week.