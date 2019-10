TV Harrison Sports Ground - How this field of dreams helped nurture a generation of Leeds United stars

It's the field of dreams which was a breeding ground for a generation of footballers who went on to make the grade with Leeds United and other clubs.

Wortley's TV Harrison ground on Oldfield Lane faces an uncertain future but back in the day it was home for schools soccer across the city. These photos showcase the talent who took to the field over the years and include some familiar faces who went on to make the grade at the highest level.

1. St Benedict's U-11s, Canon Kelly Cup winners Pictured (back row), Michael Barron, Andrew Heggarty, George Atack, Martin Scholey, Chris Birkinshaw, Robert Storrie, Eric Lee, Matthew Pullan. Front: Colin Kane, Kevin Dailbell, Richard Harrison, Jonathan Quinn, Paul Devine.

2. Leeds City Boys U-15s, September 1982 J.Johnson, C.Green, C.Goddard, M.Buggle, D.Saunders, B.Deane, S.Maddocks, I,Scott, J.Clarke. Front: A.Mabbott, M.Wilson, S.Bell, S.Scholes, S.Gregory, P.Brady, B.Daurge, P.Whitaker

3. Leeds City Boys U-11s, January 1983 Chris Batley, Lee Bland, Paul Carr, Daz Whittaker, Andy Smith, Mark Blythe, Stephen Murdoch, Phil Middleton, Stephen Gale, Phil Wardle. Lee Firbank, Tim Pragnall, Simean Banbrook, Jerome Nelson, Robert Doyle, Arran Lambert

4. Matthew Murray High School U-14s, April 1991 Billy Batt, Paul Harness, Stuart Adamson, Paul Mawman, Mark Braithwaite ,Anthony Smith, Jeff Foley, Chris Staunton, Nazam Shan. Front: Qadeer Aziz, Alan Barker, Craig Gilmore, Gareth Morin, Richard Walker and Paul Hainsworth.

