Triple bill of family fun at Leeds Playhouse this autumn
Leeds Playhouse is staging a terrific trio of shows for teeny-tiny theatregoers this autumn featuring lovable characters, live music and lots of magic.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, which runs from October 28 to October 30, in the Courtyard, sees Eric Carle’s timeless classic make its way from page to stage.
Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this critically acclaimed production features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets in four faithfully adapted stories: Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, the very hungry star of the show, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.
This heart-warming tale of friendship and loyalty, interwoven with original songs, is written by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler – the multi-award-winning writer and illustrator of The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom.
Finally, Jackie & The Beanstalk, which runs in the Bramall Rock Void – the Playhouse’s exciting new third theatre space – from 8–9 November, is a new take on a time-honoured tale with original music, puppetry and, of course, an enormous beanstalk.
Once upon a time, Jackie and her Grandad shared stories of giants, castles and magic. Now that he’s gone, who will she share her tall tales with? Perhaps the answer is at the top of the rather large plant that has appeared in her garden.
While you and your little ones are at the Playhouse, why not test drive its range of accessible, family-friendly facilities.
As part of its £15.8 million redevelopment, the Playhouse now features spacious, dual-fitted family toilets, buggy-friendly lifts to all floors and a choice of drinks, snacks, light bites and meals in its Front Room Café and Playhouse Kitchen.
If you want to explore every corner of the Playhouse, it is throwing open its doors to the city this weekend - October 11 to October 13 - as part of its Open Weekend celebrations. There will be guided tours, pop-up performances, interactive games, family-friendly workshops and lots of fun for all ages.
The Playhouse also offers a wide range of year-round projects, workshops and productions for children and young people aged 5-25 as part of its Creative Engagement programme.