Tributes to former YEP angling correspondent Dennis Lemmon who died after testing positive for Covid

Dennis Lemmon pictured in 2013 Photo: Justin Lloyd

Dennis Lemmon, of Temple Newsam, died aged 89 on December 14 after testing positive for Covid-19.

His daughter-in-law Alison Barrans, said: "Angling was Dennis’s life and he didn’t take it lightly.

"I know he wrote an angling column for the Yorkshire Evening Post for about 50 years. His interest never ever waned.

"Even after becoming poorly he still tried to keep his hand in committee groups across the country.

"He remained a very big contributor to the Anglers Club in Leeds and often talked about going to visit stretches of water that could be used in competitions.

"He was often very influential and part of major decisions within the angling community.

"Dennis was not afraid to voice his opinion on angling no matter what the consequence.

"His son Mark and I are very grateful that he had such an interest in life and we have spent many hours listening to his stories about angling.

"Throughout his life he was successful in winning many competitions and ultimately many many trophies...tankards...and turkeys at Christmas!

Mr Lemmon, who played rugby league in hios youth, was a heating engineer and worked on the old Yorkshire Post building on Wellington Street.

He is survived by his son, Mark, 54; eight grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

Mr Lemmon's funeral service was held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday January 12.