Tributes paid to Leeds dad of four known as popular Beeston barber after he took his own life aged 42

Father-of-four Clide Thompson died on January 30, 2022.

Clide was from Beeston in Leeds and was known for his barbering skills under the name 'Barber C'.

Clide leaves behind his beloved children Leoni-Leigh, 19, seven-year-old Samuel-Leigh, five-year-old Henry-Leigh and two-year-old Ralphy-Leigh.

He had previously worked as a chef.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Clide's eldest daughter Leoni-Leigh said her heart hoped he was "now at peace".

She said she would miss him "forever and always".

Her emotional tribute reads: "Dad, I know you have loved me as long as I've lived but I have loved you my whole life.

"I will always remember the moments of happiness we shared throughout the 19 years I had you, but it's not enough, today we are all reminded of how short life really is.

"It hurts so much to think you left us and even a thousand words can't bring you back.

"My heart hopes you are now at peace and can look down on me and my brothers as we miss you now, forever and always.

"I love you dad."

Sophie McCourt is mother to Clide's three boys.

She said her heart broke into "a thousand pieces" on the day Clide died.

She added: "We loved, we fought, we grieved together.

"We share so many memories together but the most precious thing we share is our three beautiful, beautiful boys and I will be forever grateful for that.

"If only I could speak to you one last time, maybe everything would be different.

"I hope now you have found your peace and are up there dancing with the angels.

"Me and our boys will love you forever and always now you spread your wings and fly high and watch over our boys.

"Love and miss you so, so much."

More than £1,000 has been raised for Clide's family on a GoFundMe page.

Click here to visit the page.Samaritans advice

