Rosemary Mitchell (photo: Leeds Trinity University).

Rosemary Mitchell joined the Horsforth-based university in 1999 as an associate principal lecturer in history.

She became a senior lecturer in 2016 and professor of Victorian Studies in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was also director of the Leeds Centre for Victorian Studies.

Rosemary left the university in 2019 to train for ordination in the Anglican Church and was ordained in Ripon Cathedral in July of this year.

She continued to collaborate with the university once she had left as an emeritus professor and as an active member of Leeds Trinity’s creative writing evening, Wordspace.

She died on September 20.

A statement from Leeds Trinity University said: "Rosemary’s warmth, kindness and vast knowledge of history made her a loved and respected member of our learning and teaching community during her 20 years at Leeds Trinity.

"Staff, students and alumni will remember Rosemary for her support, wisdom and cheery smile.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."